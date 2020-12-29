Commercial shark season opens Jan. 1 in Mississippi

This undated photo made available by The Pew Charitable Trusts shows the mako shark swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Rhode Island. Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving some of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring creatures who have themselves become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup. Three proposals covering the international trade of 18 types of mako sharks, wedgefishes and guitarfishes each passed with a needed two-thirds majority in a committee of the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. (Matthew D Potenski/The Pew Charitable Trusts via AP)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) says commercial shark season opens Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

The recreational seasn for Gag and harvest seasons for Flounder, Gray Triggerfish, Greater Amberjack and Red Drum will close Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

The following is an unedited press release from MDMR.

Recreational Gag season closing; commercial fishing seasons opening, closing BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced this week that recreational fishing season for Gag (Mycteroperca microlepsis) will close in Mississippi territorial waters Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. The commercial season for sharks (aggregated large coastal, hammerheads, black tips and small coastals) will open in Mississippi territorial waters on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. The state season will run concurrent with the federal shark season in the Western Gulf of Mexico Sub-region. Commercial harvest of Flounder (Paralicthys sp.), Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus), Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili) and Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) will close in Mississippi territorial waters on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and reopen on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

