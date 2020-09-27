College football bringing a sense of normalcy to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Something as simple as SEC football being back can mean so much when it brings a sense of normalcy.

During the times of post-Hurricane Sally and the coronaviurs pandemic, a sense of normalcy was definitely needed and college football brought that for Mobile residents on Saturday.

Especially, when a lot of people didn’t think college football would be a reality.

“I was happy they were able to find a way for them to play so the players are safe and for some fans to be able to go into the stadium, but I really enjoy being able to come out and watch the game with friends and family and have somewhat of an atmosphere like normal,” said one Alabama fan, Mallory Mitchell.

His wife Lana came to visit him for the weekend, again bringing that so needed sense of normalcy. “We are just so happy to be watching football it’s a nice break, it’s been a good day.”

Restaurant owners also speaking with us saying they are also thankful to have people back enjoying games in their establishments.

LATEST STORIES: