College coaches in Mississippi call for removal of the state flag

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! The Saharan Dust continues to make a dusty haze up in our sky. The main impacts may result in flaring up allergies. This afternoon there is only a 20% chance of a stray shower or two.

It is going to be steamy as well this afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits. Our high temperature today is 90 degrees with high humidity. This afternoon might feel uncomfortable.