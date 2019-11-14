Colin Powell to speak in Mobile at Hargrove Foundation Gala

Former Secretary of State (Ret.) General Colin Powell will be the keynote speaker for the fifth annual Hargrove Foundation Gala on Friday, November 22nd in Mobile.

General Powell was the 65th United States Secretary of State, serving under George W. Bush. He was the first African American appointed as the U.S. Secretary of State, and the first, and so far only, African American to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He served in this position for both President George H.W. Bush and for President Bill Clinton.

The fifth annual gala will be hosted by Dan Borné, known as the “voice of LSU football” for more than 30 years.

The Hargrove Foundation supports hundreds of charitable organizations throughout the Gulf Coast, donating over $1 million since 2012. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit The Hargrove Foundation and the Hargrove Adaptive Toy Project, which modifies toy vehicles for children with mobility limitations.

