Cold case murder suspect dies in apparent suicide in Escambia County jail

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Wells, the man connected to a 1985 cold case murder, has killed himself in the Escambia County Jail. Sgt. Melanie Peterson with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Wells was found unresponsive in his cell in an apparent suicide. Wells was arrested earlier this month on sexual battery and homicide charges. Investigators say Wells killed Tonya McKinley on New Year’s Day in 1985. You can read more about the initial arrest here.
