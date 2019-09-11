Cold case murder suspect back in jail after being released by mistake

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested in a nearly 40-year-old cold case murder bonded out of Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday due to a clerical error.

Alvin Ray Allen was arrested Tuesday morning for the 1980 death of Sandra Williams after a standoff with police.

Allen’s bond was set at $100,000 with a $10,000 cash component.

According to the DA’s office, there was a mistake between the clerk’s office and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Allen was released about three hours after he was booked.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

On September 10, 2019, The Mobile Metro Jail released ALVIN RAY ALLEN on a $100,000.00 bond from four bonding companies. Mobile County Corrections Officer who was processing ALLEN did not see the $10,000.00 cash component at the bottom of the Writ of Arrest.



We are currently reviewing procedures with Corrections Officers who work in Docket, The Circuit Clerks Office and the Circuit Court Office as it relates to District Attorney Grand Jury Indictments.

Allen was booked back in Metro Jail a little before noon on Wednesday.