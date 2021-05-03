‘Cocktails with the Critters’ to return to Bluegill on May 6

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Cocktails with the Critters event to benefit the Dauphin Island Sea Lab is making a comeback.

The 15th annual event is returning to the Bluegill Restaurant on the Causeway on Thursday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Last year’s event turned into a virtual auction due to the pandemic. This year, the auction will remain virtual, but the gathering will still take place, complete with drinks and food.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and can be purchased here.

Bidding for the virtual auction is already underway and will end on Wednesday, May 5. You can register to bid by clicking here.