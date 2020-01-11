Coastal Mississippi avoids major storm damage

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) — All things considered, it wasn’t great but it could have been worse in coastal Mississippi, starting at about 11 in the morning.

A strong line of storms and rain moved through. It was a lot of noise, and it rolled through for a good 30 minutes. As far as we know, there was no significant damage. It was among the first line of storms to hit the area Saturday morning people watching the skies got a bit of a rain show the driving rain letting up and eventually those warnings eventually canceled.

