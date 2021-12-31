Coastal fog with a few showers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

We are NOT weather aware today as there has not been a severe weather risk issued for our area. We ARE starting with some patchy dense fog near the coastline with a Dense Fog Advisory in place until 8 am for areas south of I-10.

The system that brought us some storms yesterday is starting to dissipate which is why we are just expecting showers today with no severe weather risk. Highs today will be well above average yet again in the low-to-mid 80’s…another record breaking day possible. We should dry out just in time for the Moonpie drop tonight with temps in the 70’s and partly cloudy skies.

We continue showers through tomorrow morning before we become weather aware again tomorrow afternoon into Sunday morning as our next system moves through. We are under a level 1 of 5 risk both days as the front is expected to pass overnight. Once that moves through, cold air will move in QUICKLY with 20’s expected Monday morning.