Coastal Fashion Week plans virtual show tonight due to coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coastal Fashion Week is planning a virtual fashion show tonight at 5:30 PM. Due to the coronavirus, the show will be live-streamed on Instagram. See the unedited press release below for details on how to watch the show.

“Coastal Fashion Week (CFW), the only multi-state fashion week in the world, will host a virtual fashion show on March 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Hermitage-Rippy Estate at 3151 Newman Road, Mobile, AL.

CFW has had to think strategically to practice social distancing while also still bringing fashion to the public. Thus, the virtual fashion show idea was created. There will only be 5 or 6 models present versus the usual 50 or so in normal shows. The fashion show will take place locally in Mobile while being live-streamed on Instagram live to the public.

The virtual fashion show will also kick off CFW’s latest social media project #CoastalQCatwalk. This was created in hopes of keeping the fashion industry exciting for models and designers even though they cannot be physically present at the moment.

CFW is encouraging those who want to participate to post a short video of their catwalk from their room, their kitchen, their office, their yard, beach, etc. It is seen as a way to create something fun and inspiring out of a stressful situation.

CEO and founder of Coastal Fashion Week, Kymbely Soule’, believes it is vital for those in the fashion industry to still have a creative outlet.

“We want to bring fashion to people somehow while also making sure everyone is safe and healthy.” said Soule’. “Both the virtual fashion show and Coastal Q Catwalk will help meet those goals.”

For general information on Coastal Fashion Week and ways to be involved please visit coastalfashionweek.com







