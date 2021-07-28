Coast Guard searching for person possibly in water after raft found offshore

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for the owner of an innertube found offshore near the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Miramar Beach, Florida.



The Sector Mobile Command Center shared photos of the raft early Wednesday morning. Coast Guard crews are conducting an active search and rescue for a person possibly in the water, according to post on the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile Facebook page.



If you recognize the raft or have any information about the owner of the raft, you are urged to contact the Coast Guard at 251-441-6211.