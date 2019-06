MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center saved a distressed boat with four people on board yesterday.

An HC-144 and MH-65 responded to the 50-foot fishing vessel MADAM II in distress and taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands in the Gulf of Mexico.

The HC-144 arrived on the scene and delivered a dewatering pump and remained on scene until a second pump could be delivered.

The flooding was brought under control, and the vessel was escorted back into port for repairs.