Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled boat off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) – COAST GUARD PRESS RELEASE:

A man captured his own rescue on video when he was hoisted from a disabled vessel in Otter Bayou, about 20 miles southeast of Hopedale, Louisiana, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 12:30 p.m. Saturday of a disabled recreational vessel with two men aboard in Otter Bayou.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the men.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 5:30 p.m., recovered the men and transported them to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.