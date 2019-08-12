Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled boat off Louisiana coast

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) – COAST GUARD PRESS RELEASE:

A man captured his own rescue on video when he was hoisted from a disabled vessel in Otter Bayou, about 20 miles southeast of Hopedale, Louisiana, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 12:30 p.m. Saturday of a disabled recreational vessel with two men aboard in Otter Bayou.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the men.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 5:30 p.m., recovered the men and transported them to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories