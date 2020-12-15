FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a vessel fire in Fort Morgan.
All four people were safely recovered and in stable condition when they reached the shore.
Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews were conducting training flights nearby and diverted to respond the the distress. One of the helicopters lowered a rescue swimmer and life raft, and all four people aboard the vessel abandoned ship into the raft.
