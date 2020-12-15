Coast Guard rescue four from vessel fire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a vessel fire in Fort Morgan.

All four people were safely recovered and in stable condition when they reached the shore.

Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews were conducting training flights nearby and diverted to respond the the distress. One of the helicopters lowered a rescue swimmer and life raft, and all four people aboard the vessel abandoned ship into the raft.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories