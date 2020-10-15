Coast Guard, OCSO search for two missing teens near Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Coast Guard and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two missing teenagers who were last seen on paddle boards near Fort Walton Beach. The teenagers were supposed to return at 5 pm.

The couple were last seen wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos.

Involved in the search are:

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

