Coast Guard, OCSO search for two missing teens near Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Coast Guard and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two missing teenagers who were last seen on paddle boards near Fort Walton Beach. The teenagers were supposed to return at 5 pm.
The couple were last seen wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
- Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Albacore crew
- Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office all-terrain vehicle
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.
LATEST STORIES
- Big Game Bound Week 6: 3 big matchups; Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood
- Florida teacher leaves day job, transforms bus into mobile classroom for families in need
- BIKER DAD: Bikers for Trump rally Saturday in Orange Beach
- Weekly jobless claims increase as 898,000 Americans file for unemployment
- Video: Motorcycle and biker burst into flames after Florida crash