Coast Guard foster dog looking for home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island are not only saving human lives but dogs too! They are looking for a home for their foster dog. They posted on Facebook they have been fostering “Fancy,” a rescue from the Animal Rescue Foundation. They have had her since before Christmas!

If you would like to adopt Fancy, call ARF at 251-586-5534.

