Coast Guard foster dog looking for home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island are not only saving human lives but dogs too! They are looking for a home for their foster dog. They posted on Facebook they have been fostering “Fancy,” a rescue from the Animal Rescue Foundation. They have had her since before Christmas!
If you would like to adopt Fancy, call ARF at 251-586-5534.
LATEST STORIES
- Mass burial held for more than 2,400 fetal remains found in Illinois garage
- Jennifer Hudson set for Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game
- LIVE NOW: Latino issues at forefront of LULAC’s Democratic Presidential Town Hall at CSN Cheyenne campus
- ‘It did not have to get to this point:’ Family of one of the men killed inside Neighborhood Walmart speaks out
- Siouxland District Health confirms mouse at Jim’s Burgers