Coast Guard foster dog looking for home

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island are not only saving human lives but dogs too! They are looking for a home for their foster dog. They posted on Facebook they have been fostering “Fancy,” a rescue from the Animal Rescue Foundation. They have had her since before Christmas!

If you would like to adopt Fancy, call ARF at 251-586-5534.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories