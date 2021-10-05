Coach brings history to life for his Baker students

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Covid has meant masks and other restrictions for students in Mobile County. But if you look for the silver lining, it’s also provided a chance for Coach Justin Wilson to take his Baker High School history class outside. He’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.



“This will be my eighth year teaching at Baker,” said Wilson. “I went to school here and came back…”



While Wilson is also part of the coaching staff for the Baker football team, it’s his history class that students say gets their attention.



Makailah Pleasant told us, “It might not even be your favorite subject, but the way he teaches it, it just makes you want to learn it.”



“Like when he talks he makes me want to go back and tell my Mom, my brother and sister what he said. And his trips to Europe were interesting—to Germany, it was interesting,” said student Amber Gilmore.



LeaAnna Lewis said, “He taught my favorite subject which was history and you can tell that is his passion–he loves teaching it–he taught in a way that makes me want to learn–he had just the right amount of sarcasm, jokes…”



And Coach Wilson knows in the wrong hands, a history class can be the perfect snooze inducer for some students—but not his.



“I just remember when I was in school, you’d have one boring professor up there speaking so I just try to add a little–you know, find some interesting stories from that time period that aren’t in the book and try to bring it to life a little bit,” he said.



Our congratulations to Coach Justin Wilson and Baker High School for a job well done.