CNN reporter, photographer, and producer arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — CNN reporter Omar Jimenez has been arrested while reporting on the violent protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez was taken into custody along with his crew during a live report this morning. Police and members of the National Guard have been working to restore peace as protestors react to the death of George Floyd. You can read more about his death here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories