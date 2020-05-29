(WKRG) — CNN reporter Omar Jimenez has been arrested while reporting on the violent protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez was taken into custody along with his crew during a live report this morning. Police and members of the National Guard have been working to restore peace as protestors react to the death of George Floyd. You can read more about his death here.
LATEST STORIES
- Mississippi mayor faces calls of resignation following controversial comments over George Floyd
- Necco Wafers returning to store shelves next month
- CNN reporter, photographer, and producer arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis
- Law enforcement agencies across the country respond to George Floyd’s death
- President Trump responds to protestors, calls them “thugs”