CMT’s Cody Alan talks with News 5 about music industry changes during the coronavirus outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Blake Brown spoke with one of the most familiar voices and faces of Nashville on Thursday afternoon. Country Music Television’s Cody Alan spoke about the changes he’s seeing right now in Nashville due to the coronavirus threat.

“Driving down Broadway where it’s usually lively with a ton of people you just don’t see that, so it’s very grim,” he says.

Music venues have been shut down across the country and it’s hitting Nashville hard. Artists are now trying to find a way to stay positive during these tough times. Several country musicians, such as Keith Urban and Luke Combs, have taken to social media this week to perform concerts online.

“These live kind of concerts where people can dial into Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or whatever and see these through live streams. Which a cool thing is to get to see the stars they love and lift their spirits at a time when we’re all kind of uncertain,” Cody said.

Just like many businesses across the country, Cody is working from home. He’s able to record his radio show from his Nashville residence, but there will come a time soon when a decision will have to be made on how to film his show on CMT.

“I’m imagining there will come a time when we can have a small crew, kind of like you guys there at News 5, where you’ve got your small crew in a studio and you’re doing your best to get by,” he said.

The 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) has been postponed. They were scheduled for April in Las Vegas.

