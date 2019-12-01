Cloudy start with a clear Sunday ahead!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- It was a rainy start to our Sunday! There was a line of strong thunderstorms that passed through our area earlier this morning. The rain has cleared out and the sky will go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon. Our temperatures are going to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

A beautiful afternoon in store with dry conditions! We have a major cool down this week and will be waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Our highs will be in the 50s tomorrow and Tuesday and then back in the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. There is no chance of rain until Thursday evening ahead of the next cold front that’s going to pass through our area. The rain chances will be highest on Friday with a 50% chance of rain and a sticky end to our work week.