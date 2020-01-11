Clouds loom over Daphne as storms approach

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the Belforest community of Daphne in Baldwin County, we are seeing of cloud cover and some high wind gusts at times. Of course that’s expected to change as that main line of storms pushes its way to us around lunchtime. We’ll be monitoring conditions here in Baldwin County throughout the day.
