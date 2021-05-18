Closing arguments Wed. in federal case against woman accused of smashing MPD vehicle window

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The official federal charge Tia Pugh faces reads as follows: “Obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during the course of a civil disorder that affected interstate commerce.”

Pugh’s defense attorneys say she does not deny smashing the window of the police vehicle during last May’s George Floyd protests – but they don’t believe that action equates to the federal crime she’s accused of.

No one on the side of the defense spoke on camera Tuesday, as closing arguments were pushed to Wednesday morning about a day-and-a-half of the trial thus far.

Prosecutors argue that Pugh created multiple “dangerous situations” through her actions the day of the protest.

The jury is due back at 9 a.m. Wednesday.