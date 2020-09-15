Clerk shot and killed inside Milton gas station, police search for suspect

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a man after a clerk was shot and killed inside a Tom Thumb in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, the shooting happened early this morning on Glover Lane. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera. If you have any information, call the Milton Police Department at 850-983-5420.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories