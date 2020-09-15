Clerk shot and killed inside Milton gas station, police search for suspect

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a man after a clerk was shot and killed inside a Tom Thumb in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, the shooting happened early this morning on Glover Lane. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera. If you have any information, call the Milton Police Department at 850-983-5420.
