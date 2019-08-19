Clemson tops AP preseason football poll, Alabama number 2

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) — The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday. Clemson is number one, followed by Alabama at number two. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five.

Here’s the full Top 25:

1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1540 1

2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1496 2

3. Georgia 11-3 1403 7

4. Oklahoma 12-2 1331 4

5. Ohio St. 13-1 1261 3

6. LSU 10-3 1199 6

7. Michigan 10-3 1164 14

8. Florida 10-3 1054 7

9. Notre Dame 12-1 1044 5

10. Texas 10-4 1005 9

11. Oregon 9-4 860 –

12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16

13. Washington 10-4 786 13

14. Utah 9-5 772 –

15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17

16. Auburn 8-5 578 –

17. UCF 12-1 410 11

18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 –

19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 –

20. Iowa 9-4 330 25

21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 –

22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15

23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10

24. Nebraska 4-8 154 –

25. Stanford 9-4 141 –



Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.

