Clear night, sunshine to start the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Halloween!

We are looking at an amazing Halloween forecast for you that lasts into next week! We are looking at sunshine and seasonable temps through Wednesday. Right now most are in the 60’s and 70’s…Right now, high pressure is in control keeping our skies clear, but back off to the west we are watching our next system form that will come through next week.

Your trick-or-treat forecast looks SPOOKTACULAR with temps in the 50’s and 60’s and clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-to-upper 40’s north of I-10 and lower 50’s right at the beaches.

Getting you out the door tomorrow morning, it will start off cool in the 40’s for most, but will warm up quickly to near 60 by mid-morning. No chance for rain on Monday and highs will reach the low-to-mid 70’s.

In the tropics, we have Subtropical Storm Wanda in the Atlantic. Wanda is moving SLOWLY and is expected to maintain its strength into next week. Wanda is not a threat to the United States. We have now used all of the names on our name list, so if we get another named storm, we will move to our supplemental list of names.

For your 7 day forecast, we keep the sunshine and seasonable temps around through midweek. We then see our next cold front sweep through knocking down our temps to the 60’s with lows in the 40’s yet again.