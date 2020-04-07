Cleaning company offering free services to workers on the Eastern Shore

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Laura Hutchins and the staff at Sweet Home Cleaning Service on the Eastern Shore are giving back in a big way this week.

“Our workload is a little bit less right now just because of everything else going on, so since we’re still able to clean we thought this would be a great idea to give back to the community,” she said.

The idea is to offer free in-home cleaning services to healthcare workers and anyone pulling extra hours during this crisis.

“It could be a grocery store worker because they’re working long hours day in and day out. It could be a truck driver, even a mail carrier, anybody that’s kind of on the front lines. A police officer. Really anybody that’s working for us in the community,” said Hutchins.

She says they’re reaching out to current customers who may not need a cleaning this month, but might be willing to donate their paid slot to one of those workers.

“They’re exhausted when they come home. The last thing they want to do is clean their house and disinfect for any germs. I’m sure they’re really concerned about bringing germs home,” she said.

On Wednesday they’re also offering a free cleaning product if you call their office. You’ll need to supply a spray bottle.

Call 251-586-4081 for more information.

