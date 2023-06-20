MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — After a tornado left a roof partially ripped off and water flooding everywhere, crews are working to restore the gym to Moss Point High School. The superintendent of the Moss Point School District is hopeful that the damage won’t affect students returning to class next month.

Crews were out at Moss Point High School’s gym since 5:30 a.m. Tuesday working to clean the inside of the gym. Insulation, debris, and sporting equipment is what’s left inside after a tornado ripped through the city.

He says about 25 people where inside the gym at the time of storm, but luckily none of them were hurt.

“We are extremely thankful to God that no one was injured,” said Moss Point Superintendent Owsage Harper. “No one was hurt. We did have children in the facilities that, you know, were able to be pulled out of harm’s way and safely.”

Harper says the gym wasn’t the only building owned by the school district that was damaged by the storms.

“We had we have extensive damage to our high school; our high school gym where we’re standing right now as well as our stadium and our baseball and softball complexes,” explained Harper. “With our football stadium, our press box is completely blown off, no sign of it. And our dugouts and what have you and our softball baseball complex could be completely demolished. So we have a lot of work to do even with our athletic facilities. But again, we’re confident that we’ll get through it, and we’ll still give our children opportunities to compete at a high level also.”

Harper says this setback isn’t going to halt students from returning and using the gym and other facilities.

Moss Point School District is expected to return to class in mid-July, and he’s confident in the plans the district has made to ensure student’s learning.

“We are putting some contingency plans in place to make sure that we can service all of our students at a high level, even in the event that there are certain spots or spaces in the in the high school that we’re not able to use, so we’ll be fine,” explained Harper.

According to Harper, no other schools in the Moss Point School District were damaged by the storms.