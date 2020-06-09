Clarke County teen in hospital after crash, family kept away due to COVID-19 restrictions

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – 18-year-old Makenzie Finch has been at University Hospital since last Wednesday.

“I think the hardest part about being in the hospital is being away from my mom and dad,” she said.

COVID-19 restrictions have kept her isolated and separated from her family.

“That’s my child in there and she’s calling crying wanting her mom and dad. She’s scared. It breaks my heart,” her mom tells News 5.

It was last Wednesday when Makenzie crashed her Jeep in Clarke County. She tells us she laid on the side of the road for 3 hours waiting for help to arrive.

“Until this very nice man decided to stop,” Makenzie added.

She says the accident was traumatizing itself, but not she’s left with broken ribs and a punctured lung and no family by her side.

“I miss my friends and family. That’s all I’ve been getting are snapchats and videos from my friends saying they love me,” she said.

Her mom tells News 5 the doctors and nurses have been taking great care of her daughter, but they’re also working with the hospital administrator in hopes of being able to visit in person soon.

