CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirms his office is investigating the death of a two-year-old Sunday night. Officials were called to a home on West Bend Road near Coffeeville around 6 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Sheriff Smith says the child’s mother initiated a brief standoff with law enforcement at the home after the child was rushed to Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, but she was taken into custody a short time later. Sheriff Smith tells us the mother tried to leave the home in a vehicle and began waving a gun at law enforcement. Deputies shot out the front tire and were able to take the mom into custody without incident.

The mother’s name is not being released at this time. Sheriff Smith says this is an ongoing investigation and it’s still not exactly clear as to what happened at the home. This is a developing story and we will update you as more information is released.