Clarke County seeing recent spike in COVID-19 cases

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not the trend you want to see, but the numbers haven’t been looking good.

“They are above the state average in percent positivity and they are not seeing a decline in number of cases,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Clarke County has seen a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Dr. Landers reminds everyone that washing hands, keeping a 6-foot distance and staying away from large groups are all things we can do to keep those numbers down.

“We have COVID-19 in Alabama. We are far from this being over, but we do have the opportunity to keep these numbers down if we remain consistent in our practices,” she added.

It’s even more important now more than ever, she says. Halloween is next week and there are alternative options to make sure everyone stays safe.

“One of the options that I have suggested is for parents to either consider a drive by trick-or-treating for the children or going to houses to pick up prepackaged treats from the sidewalk or porch,” Dr. Landers said.

Clarke County may have a rise in positive cases right now, but it doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way. These numbers do fluctuate, but it means it’s time to work on bringing those cases down where possible.

“Clarke county was really not seeing a decline in their number of cases and their percent of positivity in overall cases had increased to about 8%,” she said.

