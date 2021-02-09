Clarke County residents say loud ‘boom’ shook homes Tuesday night

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 viewers reached out to us Tuesday night concerned after hearing a loud “boom” across Clarke County.

It appears most of the residents who experienced this live between Thomasville and Jackson.

“I have just heard a big boom. It shook my house even knocked pictures down from my wall. A lot of other people have too,” said one viewer.

“It has shaken my daughter’s house in the McVay community north of Jackson,” said another.

We reached out to officials who confirm there have been low-flying jets in the area tonight which most likely caused the “boom” and shaking.