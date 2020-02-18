Suspect captured after running from deputies in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (3:44 p.m.) – Daquinton “Pakkie” Taite is now in custody. He was tracked by deputies and the canines and handlers from Atmore. Clarke County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Grove Hill Police Department and Thomasville Police Department officers.

ORIGINAL STORY – Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the Old Highway 5 area, around Fulton, for a suspect that ran from officers. There is heavy law enforcement presence in this area.

The road is not closed, but deputies ask you to avoid the area if possible. No other information is available as to who the suspect is.

