Clarke County has area’s worst coronavirus rate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - It is the peak of boating season here along the Gulf Coast and whether you are boating, paddling or swimming in our local waterways, you have probably seen a manatee safety sign. It is very important to pay attention to these especially in the summer when manatees are in our local streams, creeks, and rivers.

Elizabeth Hieb with the Manatee Sighting Network explains, “Generally about 100 feet of space is a good rule of thumb. They are naturally curious and they might even come up to you. But we never want to do things like get in the water with them, chase them, feed them, or give them water because this gets them way too used to people and could put them in potentially harmful situations.”