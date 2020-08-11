Clarke County has area’s worst coronavirus rate

Coronavirus rates along the Gulf Coast are the highest in Conecuh, Clarke, and Escambia (FL) counties. More than 3 percent of residents in those counties have tested positive for COVID-19, according to figures Tuesday from state health departments.
Greene County, Okaloosa County, Baldwin County, and Jackson County (MS) have the lowest rates, with less than 2 percent of their populations having tested positive for COVID-19.
|COUNTY
|POPULATION
|COVID-19 CASES
|COVID-19 RATE
|Clarke
|23,920
|826
|3.45%
|Conecuh
|12,277
|393
|3.20%
|Escambia (FL)
|318,316
|9,807
|3.08%
|Escambia (AL)
|36,748
|1,088
|2.96%
|Washington
|16,378
|444
|2.71%
|Mobile
|413,757
|10,581
|2.55%
|George
|24,500
|595
|2.42%
|Santa Rosa
|184,313
|4,013
|2.17%
|Monroe
|21,067
|423
|2.00%
|Greene
|13,586
|256
|1.88%
|Okaloosa
|210,738
|3,587
|1.70%
|Baldwin
|218,022
|3,670
|1.68%
|Jackson (MS)
|143,617
|2,314
|1.61%
