Clarke County has area’s worst coronavirus rate

Top Stories

Conecuh County and Escambia County (FL) also above three-percent positive rate

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus rates along the Gulf Coast are the highest in Conecuh, Clarke, and Escambia (FL) counties. More than 3 percent of residents in those counties have tested positive for COVID-19, according to figures Tuesday from state health departments.

Greene County, Okaloosa County, Baldwin County, and Jackson County (MS) have the lowest rates, with less than 2 percent of their populations having tested positive for COVID-19.

COUNTYPOPULATIONCOVID-19 CASESCOVID-19 RATE
Clarke23,9208263.45%
Conecuh12,2773933.20%
Escambia (FL)318,3169,8073.08%
Escambia (AL)36,7481,0882.96%
Washington16,3784442.71%
Mobile413,75710,5812.55%
George24,5005952.42%
Santa Rosa184,3134,0132.17%
Monroe21,0674232.00%
Greene13,5862561.88%
Okaloosa210,7383,5871.70%
Baldwin218,0223,6701.68%
Jackson (MS)143,6172,3141.61%
Sources: Mississippi Department Department of Health, Alabama Department of Public Health, Florida Department of Health, U.S. Census

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories