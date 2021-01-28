City of Semmes to hold vaccination clinic for eligible groups

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Semmes will hold a vaccination clinic for eligible groups next week.

The vaccination clinic will be for eligible residents who need their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, February 2 at the Semmes Health Center at 3810 Wulff Road from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Health officials say it will be a drive-thru clinic.

Only those eligible can get the vaccine including those 75 years old or older, first responders, and hospital-based healthcare workers.

The city of Semmes says you must bring an I.D. to show proof of your age or occupation.

They plan to distribute 400 doses of the vaccine at the clinic.