City of Saraland cancels Christmas Parade

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland announced Tuesday the Christmas Parade will be canceled this year.

The decision comes after the city received an opinion from the Alabama Department of Public Health that parades violate the current Alabama Safer at Home order, as well as a strong recommendation from the Mobile County Health Department to cancel all planned Christmas parades.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The city will still however hold its Mistletoe Market, sponsored by the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held on the same date, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old K-Mart shopping center parking lot. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including social distancing, mask usage and hygiene stations. The city is working with the Saraland Chamber and local businesses to provide treat bags for children attending. The bags will contain candy and toys similar to the throws that would have been distributed during the parade, but packed and handed out in a sanitary manner to minimize risk of virus transmission.

Across Mobile Bay in Fairhope, the city is holding a drive-through Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. People can drive by parked floats along the parade route to maintain social distancing. The floats will be parked along Section Street from Magnolia to Morphy.

