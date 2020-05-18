City of Robertsdale employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy confirms to News 5 a city employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Murphy tells us the employee works for the water and sewer department, but no other employees have been infected that they’re aware of at this time.

He says the city has been working alternating schedules for its employees to minimize contact. The employee is recovering at Thomas Hospital.

Mayor Murphy says they’ve offered free testing to employees after learning of this positive case.

