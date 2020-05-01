City of Prichard surprises 98-year-old woman with a parade, key to the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The coronavirus continues to evolve and new symptoms are still being linked to the virus-- some dermatologic. Purple toes or fingertips are the newest symptoms! The condition is being referred to as "COVID toes."

Doctors haven't reported a lot cases in older adults. Instead, like large vessel strokes, "COVID toes" is another coronavirus symptom showing up in younger adults. And it is also showing up in children.

Lesions suddenly appear on one toe, or all of them, or even just somewhere on the top or bottom of your feet. They can begin as bright red, then become purple. Dr. Fred Bodie with USA Health Dermatology says in rare cases, the lesions can even appear on the fingertips.