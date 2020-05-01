City of Prichard surprises 98-year-old woman with a parade, key to the city

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Sirens ringing and car horns honking to celebrate Miss Josephine Dortch’s 98th birthday today!

Even during the pandemic, family, friends, and the community made her day special. With a parade past her house sending love, she smiled and waved from her window. People even dropped off gifts for the birthday girl. Chief Walter Knight presented Dortch with the key to the City of Prichard.

Dortch is a mother of 15 and has 99 grandchildren.

