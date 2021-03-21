City of Prichard launching Amnesty Program for traffic citations, minor criminal offenses

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, the Prichard City Council, and the Prichard Municipal Court will be implementing a 2021 Amnesty Program starting April 1.

“This Amnesty Program is a grace period for anyone with pending cases with the City of Prichard Municipal Court to settle them without being arrested and posting a cash bond, which can be up to $1,000,” Mayor Gardner said in a press release. “We want you to come to the court, clear your name and get your life back in order without fear of being arrested and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Beginning April 1 through April 30, anyone with outstanding traffic citations, pending criminal charges, failure to appear warrants, and warrants of arrest with the City of Prichard Municipal Court will have the opportunity to settle them without being arrested. The city says if your case requires you to appear in court to be settled completely, you will be given the opportunity to be placed on the next available docket without being arrested and booked in the Mobile County Metro Jail.

People should contact Prichard Municipal Court and show identification. By doing so, they will enter into an agreement regarding their specific circumstances. The city says this agreement is intended to ensure individuals an opportunity to clear their name, settle their case, have active warrants recalled without being booked in the Mobile Metro County Jail.

“Should you not comply with the agreement, of this 2021 Amnesty Program, a warrant will be issued or reissued for your arrest. This Amnesty program will also allow anyone that has proof of an individual that may be deceased, or incarcerated in a United States Prison System to bring proof that can be verified by the Municipal Court personnel to help start the process of clearing family, friends, and loved one’s names with the City of Prichard Municipal Court,” the city stated in a press release.

Prichard Municipal Court is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court’s address is 216 E Prichard Ave. Call the court at 251-452-7806, option 7, to clear your name.