City of Pensacola hires company to investigate cyber attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida city has hired the global professional services company Deloitte to evaluate the extent of a recent cyberattack that crippled the city’s computer network. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says the city will pay the company $140,000 to find out how the attack happened and what officials should do next. The FBI is investigating the Dec. 7 attack. Few details have been released. But the mayor says the city hasn’t paid any ransom. The city shut down its network after the attack, temporarily closing public access to services such as online utility payments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

