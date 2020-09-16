City of Orange Beach will remain closed through the afternoon

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach will remain closed through at least noon as leaders evaluate damage following Hurricane Sally.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories