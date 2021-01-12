City of Orange Beach cancels all Mardi Gras parades

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach announced on Facebook Tuesday that it has canceled Mardi Gras parades for the 2021 season.

The Facebook post reads in part, “due to public safety concerns, the City of Orange Beach has canceled its annual Fat Tuesday parade on February 16th, and the Mystics and Marshals’ night parades on Saturday, February 13th.”

The post says The Wharf has also canceled its annual parade on Monday, February 15th.

The city says, “after discussions with police, fire and our local Mardi Gras krewes, it was determined there was no way to safely hold our usual family-friendly parades. The city looks forward to letting the good times roll in 2022.”

