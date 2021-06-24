City of Mobile, Mobile Arts Council seeking proposals for Hall of Fame Courtyard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile and the Mobile Arts Council are calling on interested artists and architects to submit early concepts for a project that will commemorate Mobile’s local sports icons.



Earlier this year, Mobile Mayor Stimpson announced plans to establish a “Hall of Fame Courtyard” near the Mobile Convention Center and Cooper Riverside Park to honor the five Mobilians inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as well as other sports legends from the Port City.



The initial concept will include life-sized bronze statues of Hall of Famers Henry “Hank” Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith and Willie Lee McCovey. It would also include former Houston Oiler and National Football League Hall of Famer Robert Lorenzo Brazile Jr. Eventually, the courtyard will expand to include other members from Mobile’s Sports Hall of Fame.



“We want to celebrate Mobile’s rich history of Major League Baseball greats as well as other locals who excelled in their respective sports. We also want to inspire future generations to chase their dreams of playing at the highest level,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We appreciate the Mobile Arts Council helping us find the right creative minds to bring this exciting concept to life.”



On behalf of the city, the Mobile Arts Council has opened a request for qualifications (RFQ) for professional artists and architects who are interested in the design and creation of the statues that will be the centerpiece of the Hall of Fame Courtyard and a new asset to Mobile’s downtown waterfront.



“Public art should represent our community’s values, enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, and instill a sense of pride and identity in our city’s landscape,” Lucy Gafford, Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council, said. “Through this partnership, we will work to ensure that Mobile’s hometown heroes are accurately represented in an engaging and creative way. We look forward to seeing this important project come to fruition in the upcoming years.”



The chosen artist or artists will design, create, deliver, and install the first statue of “Hammerin” Hank Aaron in 2022. Professional artists or artist teams must be 18 years or older, have a minimum of five years’ experience, carry personal liability insurance, meet all contracted obligations, adhere by the proposed timeline and have a prepared concept to present to a selection committee. That committee will invite chosen artists/artist teams to submit a full proposal. Special consideration will be given to artists working and residing within the state of Alabama.



A link to the RFQ with more information about the project can be found at www.mobilearts.org/halloffame.