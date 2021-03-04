City of Mobile and USA Health team up for second community vaccination event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health and the City of Mobile held a community vaccination event on Thursday, March 4. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Cody Road served as the drive-thru site.

Sherry Muse spoke to WKRG News 5 after getting her first shot. She told us why she decided to get the vaccine. Muse said, “I go to the church here and our pastor was telling everybody to come out, and I’m not old enough, but I work in a school system and I think I need to get it to help the kids, so they won’t catch it, and I got faith and I think God will take care of me.”

Sherry, like many others, lined up in her car for this first come first served clinic with 500 first-doses available to go into arms.

The City of Mobile hopes to have clinics like this one every Thursday. USA Health reports the next clinic will be a booster dose for the Africatown clinic that was held on February 18th. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke to reporters at the vaccine event. He said these neighborhood events help people without reliable transportation to take them to the civic center for a vaccine.

Senior pastor of the church, Doctor Corey Brown said it’s exciting to see so many members of his congregation in line. He said,

“We haven’t had our church opened since March of last year, so it’s been a whole year of virtual services, so like many church goers, we’re kind of excited about the opportunity perhaps to reopen, but this gets us closer. Things like this, being healthy, being safe gets us closer, these vaccinations gets us closer to that date.”

USA Health staff told WKRG News 5 if you’re wanting to be part of one of these events, the healthcare group is working with churches to get the information out to the neighborhoods where they will have these community vaccinations.