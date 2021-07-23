City of Mobile adds 13 new police officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department added 13 new officers to the force on Friday. The Mobile Police Academy Class 66 is made up of 11 men and two women. The graduates spent 20 weeks learning the ins and outs of policing in Mobile. We asked two of the new officers why they chose to serve and protect.

“Born and raised here. My dad, my uncle have been in law enforcement so I figured I’d join the family business,” said Squad 1 Leader Clinton Jerome Law.

“Being a police officer to me, it’s always seemed as if you call them anytime you need somebody. No one calls the police because you’re having the best day of your life. They need someone calm, cool, and caring in their time of need. And they also need someone brave enough to handle the worst situations that no one else would be able to handle. So I believe that each and every one of us that graduated today are up for that and can perform the duties of a police officer,” said Class Leader Reagan Marie Clegg.

MOBILE POLICE ACADEMY CLASS 66

Roy Lee Adams

Chance Ozine Beck

Jeffrey Thomas Briend

Reagan Marie Clegg

Sarah Denise Dearmond

Jaquarius Deonte Jordan

Arthur Ashton Krause

Clinton Jerome Law

Michael Raymond McGuire

Jacob Kyle Payne

Andrew Anthony Quick

Marcell Wiley Sanders

Christopher David Williams