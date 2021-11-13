City of Lucedale to host 2021 Christmas Parade

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Christmas is coming a little early for people in Lucedale.

The City is hosting this year’s Christmas Parade on December 4.

This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ Christmas” and participating floats will be decorated in retro 50’s style, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

The Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. and travel on Main Street.

If you would like to participate, the City of Lucedale is urging residents to pick up an application at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you cannot pick one up, you can also request an application via email. Their email is @cityoflucedale.com.

