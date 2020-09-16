City of Gulf Shores extends curfew until further notice

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

Live Sally Update | Closures: School, Road & Business | Power Outages | Safely Send Us Your Pics & Video

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — City leaders in Gulf Shores continue to examine the damage after Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning. The city’s curfew has been extended until further notice. Multiple streets are blocked with trees and debris. Officials say unless you are having an emergency to stay home and off the roads.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories