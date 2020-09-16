City of Gulf Shores extends curfew until further notice

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — City leaders in Gulf Shores continue to examine the damage after Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning. The city’s curfew has been extended until further notice. Multiple streets are blocked with trees and debris. Officials say unless you are having an emergency to stay home and off the roads.
LATEST STORIES
- Officers save man accused of trying to run over deputy from jumping off bridge
- Wave Transit to resume service Thursday
- Spanish Fort imposes curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- VIDEO: Highway 31 in Spanish Fort closed, covered in trees and power lines
- “I told them it was going to be okay. We’re going to try to survive this.” Survivor talks about living through the historic storm