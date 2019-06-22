City of Gulf Shores debuts free sunscreen dispensers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunscreen dispensers have arrived and are now available for public use in Gulf Shores.

The city partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to provide free sunscreen at Gulf Shores’ public beaches and community parks in order to protect the health of our residents and visitors.

Sunscreen dispensers are currently located at each of the following locations: West Gulf Place, Gulf Place, East Gulf Place and West 6th Street.

The Sun Shield sunscreen in the dispensers is Reef Safe SPF 50. Reef Safe sunscreen excludes Oxybenzone and Octinoxate ingredients, which contribute to coral bleaching and destruction.

These dispensers are a part of Phase I of a community project. Phase II of the project plans to include installing dispensers at interior parks and city sports complexes.