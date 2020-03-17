City of Foley declares State of Emergency

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Foley declared a State of Emergency Monday afternoon as a result of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.
Mayor John Koniar tells News 5 this measure was taken in order to close city buildings and to help with city funding.
Foley is just one of several Baldwin County cities taking this approach on Monday.
