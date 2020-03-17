Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

City of Foley declares State of Emergency

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Foley declared a State of Emergency Monday afternoon as a result of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Mayor John Koniar tells News 5 this measure was taken in order to close city buildings and to help with city funding.

Foley is just one of several Baldwin County cities taking this approach on Monday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories