FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope K-1 Center is officially owned by the City of Fairhope as of Friday morning.

The building has been vacant for many years. The Fairhope K-1 Center purchase is a big step for the City of Fairhope. The building and land was purchased from the Baldwin County Board of Education.

There is no word on what the facility will be used for, but officials say they will be getting public input on the decision.