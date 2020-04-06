City of Fairhope suspends curbside recycling during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has decided to temporarily suspend curbside recycling during the month of April. The change is a precautionary measure to help keep residents and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Foley also made a similar change last week.

Garbage and trash collection will still run on the scheduled days.

